Mock Draft Has Raiders Making Questionable Pick
The Las Vegas Raiders are projected by many to select either running back Ashton Jeanty or wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan in the 2025 NFL Draft.
One mock from Pro Football Focus' John Kosko poses an interesting question, however.
He projects McMillan as the Raiders' pick at No. 6.
"The Raiders desperately need a top-tier wide receiver, and McMillan provides that. Quarterback Geno Smith thrived in Seattle with DK Metcalf— a big-bodied, athletic wideout — and McMillan is cut from the same cloth with a more refined route-running skill set. Las Vegas' offense has some talent, especially after drafting tight end Brock Bowers a year ago, and McMillan should create more open looks for Bowers and Jakobi Meyers."
Fair enough, most have projected that recently. The question of his mock draft is not about McMillan, but rather the fall of Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter, a player Kosko projects to be there at No. 6 when the Raiders are picking. Instead, he is selected at No. 7 by the New York Jets.
"The Jets sprint to turn in their draft card with the name of arguably the class' best player," wrote Kosko. "Carter was the most valuable edge defender in college football in 2024, according to PFF’s wins above average metric. Carter would be a massive upgrade for the Jets, as his explosiveness and highly developed skill set should instantly translate to the NFL."
Make no mistake, if Carter fell to the Raiders they would take him. The organization is high on Carter, a player considered by many to be the best in the draft and generational edge rusher. Pairing him with All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby would be devastating in a division with playoff-level, franchise quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and a young Bo Nix.
A scouting report from NFL.com's Lance Zierlein says it all:
"Carter has the urgency and athletic talent to bombard the stat sheet. He’s always first out and first into contact after the snap but can dart into gaps or around blocks as a penetrator. He’s willing to scrap at the point of attack; additional time in the weight room might be in order for his move up in class. Carter rushes with a rabid, all-game intensity that’s hard for opponents to match. He explodes out of the blocks and can force tackles to abandon their technique to go catch him. He can bend and flatten at the top of the rush or hit a game-breaking spin counter inside. He’s good with his hands but needs to keep working in that area to prevent long punchers from knocking him off-course. Carter’s explosiveness, hunger and body control should have him on track to become a highly productive 3-4 rush linebacker with Pro Bowl talent."
