How the Return of 2 Contributors Will Impact the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders had a critical player return to the field on Sunday. That return had an immediate impact for the Silver and Black who have struggled on offense this season.
Mayer Was Missed
Tight end Michael Mayer is an underrated asset for the Raiders, as he is able to play multiple roles on offense and special teams. Mayer's absence was felt during the Raiders' four-game losing streak, as their special teams miscues increased in Mayer's absence.
Following the win, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained how critical Mayer is to the Raiders and how badly Mayer wanted to return to action.
“We don't want to miss his contribution there, because he's a stud and what he does on special teams helped us again today there. He had a big game,” Carroll said.
“Coming back, he's been waiting for weeks to get back out there, so he's pretty hungry for a couple terrific catch and runs, and then the touchdown play was a stud-ly play as well. So, he was really fired up about getting in the end zone
Following Sunday's performance, Mayer noted how talented the Raiders' group of tight ends are, and how much better they will be when fully healthy. As talented as Mayer is by himself, a healthy Brock Bowers undoubtedly makes life easier for everyone involved.
"Yeah, I think we've got a really good tight end room. I do. I think when Brock [Bowers] gets back, it's going to be even better. I think that in terms of what me and Ian [Thomas] can do is he can block, and he can also run routes, he can get open, he can find the open space, things like that,” Mayer said.
“I think that brings problems to a defense. Whenever you can do that. You've got plenty of teams with tight ends that they'll throw them in there, and you know it's going to be a run, you know it's going to be a pass.
“I think we've got a good little mix within this tight end room. Chip [Kelly] does a really good job stacking, the tight ends coach [Luke Steckel] does a really good job coaching us up, and we're just going to keep stacking, man, we're going to keep going."
