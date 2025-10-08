How the Raiders Can Help Geno Smith Rebound
There is no other way to put it; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith needs to play better. The Raiders traded a third-round pick and paid Smith too lofty of a contract for him to be the main reason the Raiders started the season 1-4. Smith has not lived up to expectations.
Still, football is a team game and few quarterbacks in the league would be successful under as much duress as Smith was under the first four weeks. Smith has also played many of the team's first five games without a fully healthy roster, which has impacted things.
Geno Smith Needs Help
The Raiders are undoubtedly a work in progress, which has been confirmed by their four-game losing streak. However, there are several things the Raiders could do to help themselves, and more importantly, help Smith.
Following the Raiders' loss to the Colts, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained how the Raiders could do more to help Smith. Mainly, the Raiders could do a better job building around him roster-wise and could do a better job of playcalling as well.
“We got to continue to build around him, get the running game rolling, got to get our guys coming through on their plays and he's got to do his part also. The pick that he threw that was legit, we got a little challenge in the coverage right there, and the response to the guy coming off the edge and didn't get what we needed done there," Carroll said.
“But somebody asked me, I think, last night, 'Did you think about making the change?' Of course, I'm always aware of those kinds of thoughts, but we need to keep playing. We need to get better, and we need to keep practicing. Even though it's a lousy situation in the fourth quarter, we're still practicing our football and trying to get better and get right for the next game. And it's unfortunate that it turned out that way, but we're going to do everything we can to keep taking advantage of all the opportunities we get."
The Raiders must figure out what to change and Carroll must figure out which buttons to press to get the most out of this Raiders team that clearly lacks the roster talent to compete with most of the teams in the league.
