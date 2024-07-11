2025 NFL Mock Draft: An Early Look at Raiders, League Selections
Although training camp is just a few short weeks away, why not take a look ahead to next April and the 2025 NFL Draft?
We expect the Las Vegas Raiders to win 10 games and make the postseason, so they are slotted in the early 20s.
Will they go quarterback? Do they add a cornerback?
We'll make the selection, along with the rest of the league, here, in our 2025 NFL Mock Draft.
1. New England Patriots - Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
Burden becomes the first wide receiver taken No. 1 overall since Keyshawn Johnson in 1996. The Patriots struggle in the first season with Jerod Mayo and Drake Maye, so they add a dynamic playmaker for their young quarterback to throw to.
2. Carolina Panthers - Travis Hunter, CB, Colorado
Hunter is a stud who can play cornerback and receiver, but he sticks in the league on the defensive side of the ball. He intercepted three passes and defended five in 2023, and can become a defensive cornerstone for the Panthers.
3. Tennessee Titans - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
The Titans are looking for help in the secondary, and it comes in the form of possibly the best cornerback in the draft in Johnson. He is long, athletic, and bothers receivers almost every time they challenge him downfield.
4. Denver Broncos - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
McMillan joins the Broncos as Denver sticks with Bo Nix as their quarterback of the future. He stands at a massive 6-foot-5 and weighs 210 pounds with excellent speed and agility for that size. He gives Nix an incredible first option.
5. New York Giants - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
The Giants end the Daniel Jones experiment and move on to who they hope becomes their franchise quarterback. Sanders has excellent accuracy and processing skills. If he can be a playmaker outside the pocket, he will be the best quarterback in the class by a wide margin.
6. Washington Commanders - Will Campbell, OT, LSU
Campbell will likely not lose the title of OT1 throughout the season. At 6-foot-6, 320 pounds, he is an excellent pass blocker with great length and isn't afraid to get nasty in the run game. The Commanders pick him up to protect Jayden Daniels.
7. Arizona Cardinals - Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky
Walker might be the most athletic freak in the draft class. He is a massive 6-foot-6 and 348 pounds, posting 8.5 sacks in his collegiate career. The Cardinals put him in the middle of their defensive line to wreck shop.
8. Chicago Bears - Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
The Bears are looking for a cornerback opposite Jaylon Johnson. They go with Morrison here, a long, athletic cornerback who should fill in nicely on the opposing boundary. He elevates the Bears' defense to elite status.
9. Minnesota Vikings - Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan
Another athletic freak on the defensive line, Grant can be an immediate contributor as a 3-technique for the Vikings' defense that needs production in the middle. Grant is 6-foot-3 and 339 pounds and posted five tackles for loss in 2023.
10. Seattle Seahawks - Emery Jones, OT, LSU
The Seahawks aren't sure about the severity of Abraham Lucas' injury, so they go with Jones, who could push his teammate Campbell as the top offensive tackle in the class. Jones has great size and strength and can be an immediate starter for Seattle.
11. New Orleans Saints - James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee
The Saints need to start thinking about life after Cameron Jordan, so they go with one of the top edge rushers in the class in Pearce. While he is undersized, his athleticism more than makes up for it, along with excellent strength and quickness.
12. Los Angeles Chargers - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
The Buckeye receiver pipeline has worked well in recent years, and while Jim Harbaugh may be jokingly reluctant to do it, he brings in the stud route runner to pair with Justin Herbert. Egbuka has 1,857 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in his career.
13. New York Jets - Harold Perkins, LB, LSU
The Jets make their already great defense even better with this pick. Perkins is a versatile, athletic defender who can stick his hand in the dirt, rush off the edge, or play behind the defensive line.
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
The Buccaneers need to find pass-rush production opposite YaYa Diaby, as Joe Tryon-Shoyinka hits free agency. Carter is an excellent athlete with quickness off the edge. He has 11 sacks in his collegiate career.
15. Cleveland Browns - Mason Graham, DL, Michigan
Graham and Grant will be one of the most feared defensive line duos in college football next season. The Browns could bring him in here and pair him in the middle with Myles Garrett off the edge, another scary proposition.
16. Pittsburgh Steelers - Tacario Davis, CB, Arizona
Mike Tomlin loves high-IQ defensive backs, and that's exactly what Davis is. He has excellent instincts and bothers receivers with his 6-foot-4, 195-pound frame. He defended 15 passes in 2023 for Arizona, which ranked eighth in the nation.
17. Jacksonville Jaguars - Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss
The Jaguars have excellent edge rushers in Josh Allen-Hines and Travon Walker, but they need to find a disruptor in the middle next to Arik Armstead. Nolen could be an inside-outside rusher, but likely profiles as someone who can play the 3-tech.
18. Cincinnati Bengals - Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M
Trey Hendrickson's future in Cincinnati seems murky, so the Bengals take the Purdue transfer as his possible replacement. Scourton has the physical profile and athletic ability to be an excellent developmental pass rusher.
19. Los Angeles Rams - Jay Higgins, LB, Iowa
Higgins is a tackling machine, and he would pair nicely next to Ernest Jones IV. The Rams focused on their defensive line in the 2024 draft, now, they go one line back.
20. Green Bay Packers - Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State
The Packers need to find someone with positional versatility on the outside. Williams will likely play mostly in the middle, but has the athletic juice and a relentless motor to play off the edge if needed.
21. Las Vegas Raiders - Carson Beck, QB, Georgia
The Silver and Black decide they need a franchise quarterback, so they take the Bulldogs' tall signal-caller who threw for 3,941 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2023. Beck immediately turns the Raiders into one of the top offenses in the AFC.
22. Indianapolis Colts - Jabbar Muhammad, CB, Oregon
The Colts need to find another young corner opposite JuJu Brents. Muhammad, a Washington transfer, posted three interceptions last season for the Huskies along with 16 passes defended. He'll look to make a similar impact for the Ducks in 2024.
23. Miami Dolphins - Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
The Dolphins will start thinking about life after Terron Armstead, and they need to protect Tua Tagaovailoa. Banks could also move inside to guard but has played primarily tackle for the Longhorns.
24. Philadelphia Eagles - Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
The Eagles have gone to the Bulldog well before, and it has worked out for them several times. They go back to it with Starks, who is one of the most athletic defensive backs in the class. He can also slide down and play cornerback if needed.
25. Atlanta Falcons - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
Another Bulldog, Williams is explosive and has great size to be a dominant edge rusher in the NFL. After ignorning the position for years, the Falcons finally go get a pass rusher.
26. Houston Texans - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
The Texans decide to move on from Dalton Schultz and get younger at tight end with Loveland. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Wolverine is an excellent mover with great athleticism and should be a great red zone target for C.J. Stroud.
27. San Francisco 49ers - Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss
The 49ers get better off the edge by bringing in the Florida transfer Umanmielen. He is explosive and strong and should become a nice running mate for Nick Bosa.
28. Baltimore Ravens - Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
The Ravens defense is one of the best units in the league, and they remain that by adding Carter. He is a versatile linebacker who can blitz downfield just as easily as he can cover over the middle.
29. Buffalo Bills - Evan Stewart, WR, Oregon
The Bills took a receiver early last draft with Keon Coleman, a big-bodied red zone target. Now, they get a smaller, shiftier receiver in the Texas A&M transfer Stewart who can make things happen after the catch. Josh Allen has receivers of all skill sets to work with.
30. Dallas Cowboys - Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
The Cowboys need to figure out their run game. They go with Judkins here, an Ole Miss transfer who has 2,725 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns in just two seasons in college. He provides an immediate spark to Dallas' offense.
31. Kansas City Chiefs - Earnest Greene III, OT, Georgia
Kansas City adds to their offensive line here with Greene, who has excellent size and length to bother edge rushers. Greene can sit for a year or two and develop into a starter down the line.
32. Detroit Lions - Jonah Savaiinaea, OT, Arizona
The Lions have an aging tackle in Taylor Decker, so they need to think about the future at that position. Savaiinaea is a great mover who could play tackle or guard for Detroit.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.