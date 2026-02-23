What Fernando Mendoza Will Really Have to Prove to the Raiders

It seems like everything has aligned for the Las Vegas Raiders in this year's NFL Draft. The Raiders have the first overall pick and are looking to make it count and make that pick the right one for now and for their future. It has also aligned where the biggest need for the Raiders this offseason is the quarterback position once again.

That has been the biggest need for the Raiders over the last few offseasons, but now it is different because they do not have to sit back and wait for a quarterback.

In the last two draft classes, the Raiders were looking to take a quarterback, but they were in no man's land because of their position in the first round.

They were not high enough to make a pick at the top, but they also did not have a first-round pick that was appealing to other teams ahead of them to trade for. The Raiders looked to make trades to move up in the draft over the last two years, but other teams did not want to miss out on their quarterback.

Jan 24, 2026; Bloomington, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza touches the rock Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, during a championship celebration for the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Smith-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Grace Smith-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Fernando Mendoza's Personality is Authentic

Now, it is the Raiders turn to not take anything else but a quarterback with the first overall pick. It all aligns with Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza. He is the top guy and one the Raiders want to build around. He had a great season in College Football last season. Leading his team to its first National Championship in its history. Mendoza was also the Heisman Trophy Winner. But it is his character and how he does things on and off the field that separate him and make him special.

"I had never met him, but it looks real, it looks authentic," said former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick about Fernando Mendoza's personality. "And it is easy to be happy when you have all your games. So, I would love to see him in an adverse situation to see how that goes. I think what players are really drawn to with quarterbacks, you are the hardest working guy on the team? Are you somebody who is going to demand a lot out of me and demand a lot of yourself?"

Oct 30, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Amazon Prime analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick speaks during a broadcast prior to a game between the Miami Dolphins and the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"People love winning. But can you command a huddle? Can you sit in a huddle and make the other ten guys believe that you are going to win this football game? I think that is one of the most important things in a quarterback."

