Raiders GM Spytek Offers Interesting Perspective on QB Readiness

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Las Vegas Raiders are in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine.

The Raiders hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and the expectation has long been that that pick will be Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza . Raider Nation hopes he stops the QB carousel they have been on for the past few seasons.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But will Mendoza start right away? General Manager John Spytek isn’t so sure.

Spytek was asked at his media availability on Tuesday about giving a young quarterback a good foundation, and he offered a unique perspective on the question.

Here’s his full answer:

John Spytek on the right situation for a rookie

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I think you want to limit the amount of pressure on that guy from the start,” he said. “Now, if you have a young quarterback, I’m not necessarily in favor of running him out there right away, either, so another quality player that can play the position if you have a young quarterback.”

So, what are some of the things Spytek wants for his young quarterback when they step into a starting role?

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Obviously, a great offensive line or run game, all the things that can limit his chances to really get killed,” he said. “A great defense, too, because if he doesn’t feel like he has to go out there and score 35 points every week, I think that’s helpful.”

Spytek made an interesting comment about not running a quarterback into a starting role immediately. The comment was particularly interesting because Mendoza has the physical and mental makeup to be a starter in Week 1.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) smiles as he celebrates after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ultimately, the decision will fall to new head coach Klint Kubiak , who will determine whether Mendoza is ready to be the starter right from the start of the season. Mendoza does not profile a project quarterback who needs to sit and learn, but the coaching staff may have a different idea.

Mendoza led the Hoosiers to an undefeated season and their first national championship in program history. He has played lots of college football, appearing in 36 games between Indiana and California.

Spytek wants his franchise quarterback to step into the best situation possible, and if he does not feel like Mendoza is walking into that, he won’t be afraid to be patient.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mendoza will join the Silver and Black when his name is called with the first pick in April, but how Spytek builds a team around him is yet to be seen. The offseason lies ahead, so we will see what players he adds around his future franchise quarterback.

