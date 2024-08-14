After Failing in Las Vegas, Did Jimmy Garoppolo Just Take Veiled Shot at Raiders?
Jimmy Garoppolo has a problem. He couldn't find a home in New England, nor one in San Fransisco, and he failed miserably with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Garoppolo has been a backup and a starter. Now, he is a backup once again. Garoppolo also has a place with the Los Angeles Rams.
So what's his problem?
Recently, in an interview with The Athletic, Garoppolo sang the praises of his new team. In doing so, it seemed that Garoppolo took a veiled shot at the Raiders. Or the Patriots. Or the 49ers. Pick any one of those three teams -- all of them chose to part ways with the quarterback.
"This place allows you to be yourself, too, which is different than other places I’ve been," Garoppolo said. "You’re getting pressed with a sense of urgency but in a good way."
What is a good sense of urgency?
"Obviously, everyone wants to win," Garoppolo said. "Everyone wants to perform well. They do it in the right way here. They push you positively. There’s just a lot of good things going on, man. I’m enjoying every bit of it. Even the meetings are a good time. Everything is going good right now."
As opposed to pushing a player negatively? What is the right way?
Garoppolo has two Super Bowl rings from his time as a Patriots back up. Did they not do it the right way? He made it to a Super Bowl with the 49ers. It was his best season in the NFL -- a 13-3 record and career highs in passing yards and touchdowns. They lost, of course. Did the 49ers not do it "right"?
When Garoppolo arrived in the desert, he said he wanted to "earn everything."
"I don't want to be given any: 'You're the franchise guy,' or whatever. I want to come in and earn it," Garappolo had said. "I think that'll come through hard work, working with the teammates, being at the facility. All those little things will play a role, but I don't want to be given anything."
Garoppolo earned what he received during his time in the Silver and Black. Seven games, six starts, three wins, three losses, a 65.1 completion percentage, just over 1,000 yards passing and seven touchdowns to nine interceptions.
Garoppolo's tenure with the Raiders was a complete failure. The blame cannot be placed on former Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler, nor then-Head Coach Josh McDaniels.
Garoppolo played himself out of the job. A fourth-round rookie was deemed the better option. And proved to be.
The Raiders did it the right way, and now Garoppolo is in Los Angeles. Just like the 49ers, the Raiders have a better option with younger, unheralded talent.
It's just business. Only one of the parties seems to have made it personal.
