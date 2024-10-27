All-Time History Between Raiders, Chiefs
1963 was the first time the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs ever played, The Raiders were representing Oakland at the time, and that game was the start of what has been an epic rivalry.
These two teams have collided on many occasions throughout their histories and have been in the same division for the majority of the years. Throughout all those seasons and games, there have been some historic performances, nail-biting last-second finishes, blowouts and everything in between.
Sunday will mark the 128th time these two teams do battle on the gridiron. The Raiders have an overall record of 54-71-2, with the Chiefs having had the upper hand, but Raider Nation is most concerned with making that 54 turn to a 55 when the final second runs off the clock at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.
Three times the Raiders and Chiefs have even duked it out in the playoffs. The first playoff game was in 1968 when the Raiders hosted Kansas City and demolished it in the divisional round, winning 41-6 for Raider Nation to enjoy firsthand.
A couple of years later, the Chiefs came into the playoffs learning their lesson from their last postseason loss to the Raiders as they upset the Silver and Black on the road and moved on in the playoffs, beating the Raiders 17-7.
21 years later, these teams finally found each other in the playoffs again, as the Raiders were no longer representing Oakland, instead Los Angeles in the 1991 postseason. In a low-scoring affair, the Raiders battled hard but ultimately lost 6-10 in Kansas City, ending their season.
The Raiders are 2-8 in their last 10 meetings with the Chiefs, but on a positive note, they did win their most recent game against Kansas City. They spoiled the eventual Super Bowl champions' Christmas dinner that night as the Raiders upset the Chiefs, 20-14.
With Kansas City holding an undefeated record and the Raiders not playing their best football as of late, the Silver and Black hope they can light the torch and earn win No. 55 against Kansas City and hand the Chiefs their first loss of the season.
