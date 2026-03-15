Making the Case For – and Against – Raiders Seeking Another First-Rounder

The Las Vegas Raiders thought they had another first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft after sending defensive end Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens, but when the trade fell through, they were left with only the No. 1 overall pick.

The Raiders would have had the No. 14 overall pick and would have been in a prime position to add another rookie alongside expected top selection Fernando Mendoza. General Manager John Spytek is all about acquiring future assets as the team pivots toward a rebuild.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

But that might not mean the Raiders should stop trying to get another first-rounder in this year's draft. Let's make the case for the Raiders trying to acquire another asset -- and why it's not such a good idea.

Why the Raiders should try to get another first-rounder

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Fox broadcaster Tom Brady is seen prior to the game between the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders are still in rebuild mode, despite the Crosby trade falling through. That means they should be as future-thinking as possible.

The only way the team can likely land another first-rounder would be by trading Crosby, even if they don't get a 2027 first along with it. Because of his knee issues, his price wouldn't be two firsts anymore.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders reportedly don't plan to trade Crosby upon his return, but they should still listen to offers. If a team is willing to part with a first-rounder, even if it's a late first, Las Vegas should consider it.

We have heard that the Raiders plan to be aggressive in this draft, and acquiring another first-rounder would be considerably aggressive.

Why they should stay put

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Like we mentioned, the only way the Raiders are getting another first-round pick is if they trade Crosby, a franchise legend who can help them win now. They might not want to do that song and dance again.

Who else are the Raiders trading to get a first-rounder? Brock Bowers? They aren't getting rid of him, and they aren't trading down, so there are not too many realistic avenues to getting another pick.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek reacts during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders are going to land their future franchise quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick, and they have nine other selections with which they can surround him with talent. Las Vegas has two picks on day two of the draft it can use, and it can find important players at premium positions.

Even for a Raiders team that can afford to take risk, trying to find away to acquire another first-round pick is too risky.

What will the Raiders do? The offseason is still young, so we will see what Spytek is thinking.