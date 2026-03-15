The Raiders Continue to Stick to the Process

The Las Vegas Raiders' front office takes everything into consideration when looking at players to add to their roster. They certainly did so with the new batch of players they signed early in free agency. Las Vegas' front office hopes its offseason additions will help change the team's culture.

Apr 25, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; (L-R) Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek during a news conference introducing Ashton Jeanty as the first round draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Raider Back Home

The Raiders ' front office is known for how detailed they are when deciding which players they want to bring in. Raiders general manager John Spytek has commented multiple times about how everything about a potential roster addition is taken into consideration, including their upbringing.

Las Vegas ' front office stayed true to their process, vetting all of their new additions before handing out over $200 million on the first day of free agency. One addition, Jalen Nailor, was brought in to help the Raiders take the next step. Nailor, a Las Vegas native, will have a different motivation than others.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I mean, it didn't really hit me until a few weeks ago, just talking about it with my agent, and just felt like this was the right fit for me and the best fit for me to show what I can do on the field,” Nailor said.

“It means the most to me, just to be able to come back to a familiar place. Got tons of connections here. I see my guy, Mark [McMillian] in the back, to just people that I've known growing up, and it's just a blessing to be here."

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor (83) against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Las Vegas is a different place from what it was when Nailor grew up. The Raiders are a major part of the changes that have come to the city. He now has the chance to help the Raiders reach new heights in Las Vegas, as the Raiders look to turn the page on several disappointing seasons.

Nailor explained what it feels like to see all the changes that have come to the city of Las Vegas since his time there. Nailor used a productive career at Bishop Gorman High School as a stepping stone to play football at Michigan State, and eventually, the National Football League.

Nov 9, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor (1) scores on a touchdown pass as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) defends during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

“Just excited to see the city growing as much as it's grown since I've been here. I think it's taken the right direction, especially with this organization, with this coaching staff, I think we're going to set the bar high with how we want professional sports here in Las Vegas to be."

Nailor has a chance to establish himself as a rising pass catcher in the league, after years of playing in the shadows of Justin Jefferson with the Minnesota Vikings. Las Vegas' front office paid Nailor pretty well, proving they believe in his potential to grow into much more than what he has been.

Sep 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor (1) makes a catch during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Their investment in Nailor also confirms how pivotal they believe he is to turning around the professional football team that represents his hometown.