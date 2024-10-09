BREAKING: Antonio Pierce Announces Aidan O'Connell as Raiders' Starting QB
The Las Vegas Raiders had a big decision to make following their Week 5 loss to the Denver Broncos: Who would be the starting quarterback going forward?
The Raiders pulled quarterback Gardner Minshew II after he threw two costly interceptions in Sunday's loss and replaced him with second-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell.
On Wednesday, Raiders coach Antonio Pierce announced O'Connell as the starting quarterback.
"I mean, it was a quarterback battle early on," Pierce said. "Aidan started five games, and at this point, I think it's best to go with Aidan going forward."
Pierce is confident that O'Connell will be able to mesh well with the rest of the starters.
"Listen, Aidan was with the same group just about five weeks ago, right? Battling. So, I don't really see it as an issue or anything. Aidan has been a pro this entire time. A Gardner was his backup, as he was a backup to Gardner. He was very encouraging, very positive, brought a lot of energy, did a hell of a job for us on scout team, and he's ready to go."
Pierce said Minshew handled the news "like a pro."
O'Connell started the last nine games for the Raiders last season, his rookie campaign. He led the team to a 5-4 record in that stretch, including wins over their three division rivals, the New York Giants and the New York Jets.
Minshew and O'Connell battled it out throughout the offseason, and going into Las Vegas' final preseason game, Minshew was announced the starter. After five weeks, it didn't pan out, and now, O'Connell will be back in the driver's seat, looking to get this team back on track after a 2-3 start.
