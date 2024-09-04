BREAKING: Raiders-Chargers First Week 1 Injury Report Revealed
The Las Vegas Raiders are gearing up for their first game of the 2024 season, a meeting with one of their division foes, the Los Angeles Chargers.
On Wednesday, the club released the first injury report for its Week 1 contest, which entails both its and the Chargers' injury updates.
All Raiders on the injury report were either limited or full participants in Las Vegas' practice on Wednesday. The Chargers have just two players on the injury report.
Here are all Raiders updates:
Raiders rookie tight end Brock Bowers was limited in Las Vegas' Wednesday practice due to a foot injury. Fellow rookies, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and cornerback Decamerion Richardson, were also limited Wednesday with a foot and hamstring injury, respectively. Rookie defensive end Tyree Wilson is recovering from a foot injury but was a full participant Wednesday.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce is confident Bowers will be ready to go Sunday.
"Yeah, I feel really good about that to be honest," Pierce said last week. "Just again, I'm going to go back to protecting the young guy. Sometimes you get in the league, you have got to be smart and sometimes you have got to protect them from themselves. So, that's all it is."
Raiders longsnapper Jacob Bobenmoyer is dealing with an abdomen injury but was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Lastly, Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller was also a full participant but is recovering from a back injury.
Here are all Chargers updates:
Chargers wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. did not participate in Los Angeles' practice on Wednesday as he deals with a hip injury.
Chargers cornerback Tarheeb Still also has a hip injury but was limited in the team's Wednesday practice.
