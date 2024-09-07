BREAKING: Raiders Elevate Preseason Standout in Wake of Koonce Injury
The Las Vegas Raiders made three roster moves in preparation for their Week 1 meeting with the Los Angeles Chargers tomorrow.
The club announced on Saturday that it has signed defensive end Charles Snowden to the active roster while correspondingly placing edge rusher Malcolm Koonce on Injured/Reserve. Additionally, the club has activated cornerback Sam Webb from the practice squad.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce announced on Friday that Koonce would miss Week 1, a big time setback for one of the best defensive lines in the league. Fortunately for them, the Raiders have a great up-and-coming backup pass rusher in Tyree Wilson, their first round pick from 2023.
Elevating Snowden gives them depth up front. Should he see the field on Sunday, it would be Snowden's first game appearance since Week 15 of the 2021 season when he was with the Chicago Bears.
Snowden showed out in the Raiders' preseason finale against the San Francisco 49ers, posting two tackles with a sack in the 24-24 tie. Snowden was initially signed to the Raiders' practice squad last December. Before that, he had spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but only got as far as the practice squad.
Webb is in his second stint with the Silver and Black, having made three starts in 17 appearances during his 2022 season with the team. He posted 36 combined tackles, three passes defensed and a forced fumble that year.
The Raiders' first game of the 2024 season is set for 1:05 p.m. PST, 4:05 p.m. EST at SoFi Stadium.
