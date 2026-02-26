Analyzing the Raiders' Most Crucial Draft Decision

The Las Vegas Raiders are on the clock first in the 2026 NFL Draft. However, there is much less secrecy about what is likely to happen when Las Vegas kicks off the draft with the No. 1 overall pick. Few drafts have had less doubt about which player will go first in the draft than this draft.

Daniel Jeremiah recently ranked the top prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft and the teams that are expected to draft those players. Las Vegas is all but sure to select quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 pick in the draft. Most believe Mendoza is the best player available in the draft.

The Raiders need a solid quarterback, after many seasons with lackluster play from the quarterback position. In addition to fixing their offensive line and several other positions, the Raiders are banking on Mendoza being the quarterback they have longed for over recent years.

"Mendoza is a very accurate thrower with excellent size, toughness, and enough athleticism. He operates well out of shotgun and leans heavily on the RPO game. He has fast hands, makes good decisions, and is accurate on those quick throws," Jeremiah said.

"To see him make more NFL-type throws, it's helpful to study his pass attempts on third-and-7-plus -- that's where he shows the velocity to drive the ball in the seam and also displays pinpoint placement on back-shoulder throws.

Several, including Jeremiah, have noted that Mendoza has one potentially concerning trait in his game. This would be a concerning note, no matter who the quarterback is. However, it is likely something the Raiders' coaching staff can help Mendoza with as they develop him.

"He will occasionally hold the ball too long, hunting big plays in those situations. He is insanely tough, routinely hanging in the pocket and absorbing big hits. He picks his spots as a runner, but he has logged some HUGE conversions," Jeremiah said.

The Raiders will depend on Mendoza's tangibles and intangibles moving forward. They hope that pairing him with Klint Kubiak and company will help his development. Many of the plans the Raiders have for the future are centered around Mendoza being who most believe he is.

For the second consecutive season, the Raiders are set to select the best player available at a position of need. Then, they must give Mendoza what will be required to be successful at the next level.

