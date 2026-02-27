Raiders Legend Charles Woodson Dishes on New Era

It is true when they say the National Football League is better when the Raiders are good. We have heard that for many years now, but winning has not been the case for this great organization for a long time. The Raiders have not been a good two over the last two decades.

Yes, there were sparks here and there, but nothing has come close to being sustainable and consistent. The Raiders are looking to change that once again with the changes they have made already this offseason.

Raiders Hall of Famer Charles Woodson, who was part of the organization the last time it was successful for more than a season or two, wants to see the Raiders do well, like when he played. It hurts him and many other former Raiders to see how this organization has fallen.

Woodson was part of the 2002 season and team that made the Super Bowl. That was the last time the Raiders got to the big game and the last time they won the AFC West.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Charles Woodson at Las Vegas Raiders press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Charles Woodson Speaks on Raiders

Woodson is a Raider great and is one of the best defensive backs that the NFL has ever seen. He knows what it takes to win at the highest level and win a Super Bowl. He wants to see the Raiders return as a team that wins a lot of games and is playing in important games late in the season. Woodson is excited about the changes that the Raiders have made this offseason and thinks it will help the Raiders get on the right track.

"I sit with Mark [Davis] during the games a couple of times a year, and we will talk things over. We got a chance to talk things over in the last game," said Hall of Famer Charles Woodson on Jon Gruden's YouTube Channel.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Charles Woodson at Las Vegas Raiders press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I gave him my thoughts. Klint Kubiak was the name that came up. And with the Raiders man, for me, I think, when you look at where we are at right now, 3-14 is not just about last year. The Raiders have to do a better job of taking advantage of the positions they have been in the last 20 years."

"We have had top five picks, top 10 picks, and they have not always been the greatest picks. So we end up always kicking ourselves because we do not get the best players in the draft. I think that bringing in Kubiak, we've got to take advantage of the talent that we have."

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (center) poses at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. From left: Marcus Allen, Mike Haynes, Howie Long, Kubiak, general manager John Spyktek, Charles Woodson and Rich Gannon. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Las Vegas Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss Charles Woodson's comments.