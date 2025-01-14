BREAKING: Raiders Looking to Interview Packers' Front Office Star For GM
The Las Vegas Raiders are hot on the trail of their next general manager. An early front-runner is Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager John Spytek, who has gained a lot of steam.
That being said, a hot name in the hiring cycle is Green Bay Packers Vice President of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan. Sullivan has received a request to interview from the Raiders, per NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.
Sullivan is a long-time Packers employee, having been with the organization in some capacity since 2004. In 2016, he was named the Packers' director of college scouting, where he became one of the NFL's foremost minds on draft day. He landed impact players such as Kenny Clark and Aaron Jones, among others.
He was named co-director of player personnel in 2018 and held the position for four seasons until 2022, when he was promoted to vice president. Sullivan has also received interest from the Tennessee Titans, a notoriously poor-drafting franchise in recent years, and the New York Jets.
With the Packers, Sullivan has been exposed to expert football minds such as general manager Brian Gutekunst and Ted Thompson, both elite names in the realm of drafting, player development and team management.
Minority owner Tom Brady wants to marry a general manager with whoever he finds to be the Silver and Black's next head coach. It is well-established what Brady wants in a head coach -- a football savant that sees the game through a similar lens as Brady himself; in that regard, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has become the frontrunner.
For a general manager, it would seem as though Brady wants someone with a mind that is similar to what he wants in a head coach. The Raiders want to become good drafters, investors that make the right pick and get the right players to enact their vision.
Former general manager Tom Telesco had a solid lone draft class with the Silver and Black, landing a generational, first-team All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers and an interior offensive lineman in Jackson Powers-Johnson who could very well be a Pro Bowl player someday.
