Brutally Honest Review on Where the Raiders Are Heading

The Las Vegas Raiders didn't score a single point for the second time this season, in a game where they had 75 total yards of offense. The 2025 Raiders are in such a pitiful state that I can't imagine them reaching a low past this point.

Raider Nation has reached its breaking point. As a fan, I've never been more checked out of a season than this one for the Raiders. Nothing has gone their way, and their only saving grace is that all of this losing will result in a top pick in the 2026 NFL draft .

Power Rankings

Nov 17, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll on the sidelines against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ralph Vacchiano is an NFL reporter as well as a sports writer for FOX Sports. Now that Week 15 is officially done, he updated his weekly power rankings. The Raiders couldn't get any worse, as Vacchiano was brutal in their reasoning as to why they're his worst-ranked team.

"I considered relegating them to the Big Ten and installing the Indiana Hoosiers in this spot, but I’m told that’s not allowed. Can I just leave No. 32 vacant instead? I mean, 75 total yards in a game? This team is just too terrible to rank", said Vacchiano.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

You can't blame Vacchiano for his harsh comments because they are completely warranted. The Raiders spent a top pick in last year's draft class and made Chip Kelly the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the league to fix their rushing attack.

On nine carries, Ashton Jeanty was able to rush for an astounding 35 yards, with his longest rush being 11 yards. I understand he's rushing behind a bad offensive line, but the Philadelphia Eagles ' defense gave up more yardage against Cam Skattebo, and he was a fourth-round pick in Jeanty's same class. Even Tyrone Tracy Jr. was able to have more success against the Eagles than Jeanty!

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Raiders' incompetence stems far beyond their roster construction and bleeds into their coaching staff. Caleb Rogers came back to Earth a bit against the Eagles, but he has been a revelation for their offensive line ever since he started to play.

Brennan Carroll was willingly giving playing time over Rogers for guards like Alex Cappa and Stone Forsythe. Roger's is one of the two rookie offensive linemen on the team, and Charles Grant has yet to make his debut. The Raiders can't get out of their own way, and it's caused this team to implode like no other. Nothing is working for the Raiders right now.

