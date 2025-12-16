Putting the Current State of the Raiders into Perspective

The Las Vegas Raiders are winding down on one of the worst seasons in the storied franchise's history. Sunday's blowout loss confirmed just how bad things have gotten for Las Vegas.

The Raiders traveled to the East Coast to face the Philadelphia Eagles, but looked like a team that had no intentions of fighting through adversity for four quarters in the freezing cold against a much better team.

Raiders' Ugly Trend

Eric Edholm of NFL.com recently ranked every team in the National Football League. He again ranked the Raiders as the worst team in the league. After their second loss by 30 points while being shut out, it is hard to argue otherwise. The Raiders are far from competitive and face a crucial offseason.

"The Raiders now boast a pair of 31-zip losses this season in which the offense failed to reach 100 total yards and the defense allowed more than 350. Not many teams can claim this, so the Raiders certainly have put themselves in rare air indeed. They’ve lost eight straight games and eight total this season by double-digit points," Edholm said.

"Sunday was also the ninth time they’ve failed to top the 17-point mark offensively in what has been an utter disaster of a season in Pete Carroll’s first year. Will he get a second? Does he even want another crack at fixing this? Even with a few clear building blocks, this looks like a massive reconstruction that requires time and patience," Edholm said. "

"At 74, it’s fair to wonder if Carroll has the gumption for that -- or even the opportunity, depending on what management decides in a few weeks.

The Raiders are 2-12 and have lost 12 of their last 13 games, including the previous eight games in a row. Although this season is unlike anything Carroll has experienced in his decorated coaching career, he still plans to approach things with the same positive attitude he is known for.

His team will need that positive attitude and his overall expertise over the next three weeks of the season.

“Yeah, on a daily basis. To me, every day is a huge opportunity for us to do something to get us closer to what we want, and I've got a format for how we approach the week and all to get us on track with that,” Carroll said.

“I don't think that we can benefit the most out of our work that we do in this unless we're on the top end of this thing, and we're looking forward, forward thinking, and pushing to make improvements and to get better and to feel that, not necessarily only with yourself, but with the people around you. And so, yeah, that's what I'm shooting for on a regular basis."

