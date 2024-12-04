BREAKING: Raiders' Minority Owner Tom Brady Has Bold Claims on Late Hits
Las Vegas Raiders minority stakeholder and former seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady believes quarterbacks ought to be punished as well as defenders when it comes to late quarterback hits.
After Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence slid late in a game against the Houston Texans when defender Azeez Al-Shaair hit a sliding Lawrence, the uproar began throughout the media. Al-Shaair was fined three games by the NFL due to the hit.
Brady had some bold claims as to how to go about the situation going forward in means of stopping quarterbacks from getting hurt and keeping them accountable for their late slide choices.
"Maybe they fine or penalize a quarterback for sliding late. You know, and say, ‘Look, if we don’t want these hits to take place, we’ve got to penalize the offense and the defense rather than just penalize the defensive player for every single play that happens when there’s a hit on the quarterback.”
After the Raiders starting quarterback Gardner Minshew was taken down and out for the rest of the season against the Denver Broncos, the Raiders cannot afford to lose another quarterback due to injury. Mike Florio weighed in on the topic as well on "Pro Football Talk".
"I feel like the NFL is setting it up to move the goalposts," Florio said. "Sometimes the league will go easy on a guy because it doesn't want to lose the appeal. Sometimes it will go harder on a guy, not caring if it loses the appeal because it wants to send a message to the world that they take these things seriously."
