BREAKING: Raiders Release Final Injury Report of 2024 Season
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce made it clear about the finishing strong with a Week 18 matchup against the playoff-bound Los Angeles Chargers.
"We're playing about half the guys that's going to be on the active roster on Sunday," Pierce told reporters on Friday. "They’ve got a lot to play for. The future, to keep earning their reps, earn their future roles and things of that nature with the Raiders in 2025. So, I think our situation is a little different. We don't have a lot of guys that are proven players, so there's so much on the table for themselves, our coaching staff, and everybody to really finish this thing off with the win at home in front of Raider Nation and to cap off this 2024 season."
That task will be tough against a team as talented and well-coached as the Chargers. But the latest injury report makes it look a lot tougher. Running back Ameer Abdullah, who just had an outstanding performance in the recent win over New Orleans with 132 rushing yards on 20 carries, was limited again on Friday and listed as "out" on the injury report.
Guard Jordan Meredith, who has been a pleasant surprise this season in the interior, is listed as questionable for the contest as well. He was limited both Thursday and Friday. Perhaps the biggest question-mark will be cornerback Nate Hobbs, one of the better players on the Silver and Black's defense.
Hobbs was not listed Wednesday or Thursday, but did not participate on Friday due to an illness. He is questionable for Sunday's game.
Perhaps the biggest blow will be Abdullah, whose ability on the field is only half of his value.
"I think Ameer [Abdullah], as I've talked about, has been an awesome guy for our locker room," Pierce said recently. "Obviously, a guy who's one of our more veteran players. But to have his first 100-yard [rushing] game in his whole career is just a testament to him. And I think he would probably say he's playing some of his best ball that he's playing. And again, it's a testament to how hard he works, how much he commits to the game, commits to learning the playbook, and then obviously taking care of his body. So, it's been fun to watch Ameer grow and for me to kind of grow my relationship with him."
