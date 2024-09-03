Raiders Today

BREAKING: Raiders Release First Unofficial Depth Chart of 2024 Season

The Las Vegas Raiders have revealed their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 1 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Las Vegas Raiders superstar DE Maxx Crosby, and Coach Antonio Pierce
The Las Vegas Raiders are just five days away from the start of their 2024 season when the team takes on a bitter division foe in the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

On Tuesday, the Raiders released their unofficial depth chart for Sunday's game.

It is as follows:

Offense

(First String)

WR Davante Adams

LT Kolton Miller

LG Cody Whitehair

C Andre James

RG Dylan Parham

RT Thayer Munford Jr.

TE Michael Mayer

TE Brock Bowers

WR Jakobi Meyers

QB Gardner Minshew II

RB Zamir White

(Second String)

WR Ramel Keyton

LT Andrus Peat

LG Jackson Powers-Johnson

RG Jordan Meredith

RT DJ Glaze

TE Harrison Bryant

WR Tre Tucker

QB Aidan O'Connell

RB Alexander Mattison

(Third String)

WR Tyreik McAllister

WR DJ Turner

RB Ameer Abdullah

(Fourth String)

RB Dylan Laube

Defense

(First String)

DE Maxx Crosby

DT John Jenkins

DT Christian Wilkins

DE Malcolm Koonce

OLB Divine Deablo

MLB Robert Spillane

CB Nate Hobbs

CB Jakorian Bennett

CB Jack Jones

FS Tre'von Moehrig

SS Marcus Epps

(Second String)

DE Tyree Wilson

DT Nesta Jade Silvera

DT Adam Butler

DE Janarius Robinson

OLB Luke Masterson

MLB Tommy Eichenberg

CB Decamerion Richardson

CB Darnay Holmes

FS Isaiah Pola-Mao

SS Chris Smith II

(Third String)

DT Jonah Laulu

OLB Kana'i Mauga

MLB Amari Burney

SS Thomas Harper

(Fourth String)

OLB Amari Gainer

Specialists

(First String)

P AJ Cole

K Daniel Carlson

H AJ Cole

LS Jacob Bobenmoyer

KR Ameer Abdullah

PR Tre Tucker

(Second String)

KR Tyreik McAllister

(Third String)

KR Dylan Laube

PR Ameer Abdullah

(Fourth String)

KR DJ Turner

