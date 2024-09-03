BREAKING: Raiders Release First Unofficial Depth Chart of 2024 Season
The Las Vegas Raiders are just five days away from the start of their 2024 season when the team takes on a bitter division foe in the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
On Tuesday, the Raiders released their unofficial depth chart for Sunday's game.
It is as follows:
Offense
(First String)
WR Davante Adams
LT Kolton Miller
LG Cody Whitehair
C Andre James
RG Dylan Parham
RT Thayer Munford Jr.
TE Michael Mayer
TE Brock Bowers
WR Jakobi Meyers
QB Gardner Minshew II
RB Zamir White
(Second String)
LT Andrus Peat
LG Jackson Powers-Johnson
RG Jordan Meredith
RT DJ Glaze
TE Harrison Bryant
WR Tre Tucker
QB Aidan O'Connell
RB Alexander Mattison
(Third String)
WR Tyreik McAllister
WR DJ Turner
RB Ameer Abdullah
(Fourth String)
RB Dylan Laube
Defense
(First String)
DE Maxx Crosby
DT John Jenkins
DT Christian Wilkins
DE Malcolm Koonce
OLB Divine Deablo
MLB Robert Spillane
CB Nate Hobbs
CB Jakorian Bennett
CB Jack Jones
FS Tre'von Moehrig
SS Marcus Epps
(Second String)
DE Tyree Wilson
DT Nesta Jade Silvera
DT Adam Butler
DE Janarius Robinson
OLB Luke Masterson
MLB Tommy Eichenberg
CB Decamerion Richardson
CB Darnay Holmes
FS Isaiah Pola-Mao
SS Chris Smith II
(Third String)
DT Jonah Laulu
OLB Kana'i Mauga
MLB Amari Burney
SS Thomas Harper
(Fourth String)
OLB Amari Gainer
Specialists
(First String)
P AJ Cole
K Daniel Carlson
H AJ Cole
LS Jacob Bobenmoyer
KR Ameer Abdullah
PR Tre Tucker
(Second String)
KR Tyreik McAllister
KR Tyreik McAllister
(Third String)
KR Dylan Laube
PR Ameer Abdullah
(Fourth String)
KR DJ Turner
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.