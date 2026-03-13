3 Takeaways on the Raiders' New Fullback Connor Heyward

The Las Vegas Raiders have been among the biggest winners of free agency so far, with their front office showing how to use their league-leading cap space masterfully. They have made their team so much better, and continue to do so as free agency marches on.

One of the priorities for Klint Kubiak was to improve the rushing attack in year one. Ashton Jeanty is a franchise piece moving forward, and to make the most of his talent, he needs a better supporting cast around him. What have Kubiak and John Spytek done to ensure he has more help next season?

3 Takeaways on Recent Signing

Fullback news: Connor Heyward has agreed to terms with the #Raiders on a 2-year, $5.5M max value deal with $2M fully guaranteed, per agent @PerrettM of @PrioritySports.



The #Steelers wanted Heyward back, but Klint Kubiak wants him as his FB for what he’s building in Vegas. pic.twitter.com/nDdrPjMcMj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2026

Boost in the Run Game

Connor Heyward has spent his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but Kubiak managed to bring him to Las Vegas to help boost their run game. This will be a massive help to Jeanty, as Heyward's 6' 0", 230 lbs frame helped him barrel into the endzone twice last season on 15 carries.

Jeanty will obviously be their main running back, but Heyward was responsible for 11 first downs rushing last season. On third and short, the Raiders don't have to worry about the wear and tear it may cause on Jeanty's body to run up the middle into a sea of bodies because now they have a fullback who's proven he can do that in spades.

Versatile Player

Jul 24, 2025; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Connor Heyward (83) participates in drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

On top of being an experienced fullback, Heyward has a history as a tight end. His most successful season was in 2023, when he caught 23 passes for 167 yards. Even if his receiving numbers have diminished, he caught three passes for 21 yards and a touchdown in 2025.

This versatility gives Kubiak a chance to be creative with his duality, and also confidence that he can make it happen. Heyward has never fumbled in his career, and whether that's picking up crucial yards in a close game or leaking out of the pocket on the goal line, Kubiak knows he can call Heyward's number.

Contract Duration

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Finally, the biggest takeaway from his signing is the contract itself. Fullback's value has gone down, but having Heyward available for the next two years on a cheap deal will just make things flow smoothly for their offense.

This isn't a signing that's going to break the league, but it's one of the small moves that inches the Raiders closer to escaping the mediocrity they've been stuck in for the past several years.