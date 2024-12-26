BREAKING: Raiders Release Injury Report For Week 17 Matchup
The Las Vegas Raiders are fresh off their 19-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Now, they look ahead to playing an NFC foe in the New Orleans Saints.
The Silver and Black released an injury report on Thursday, and there are some notable names on the list. Guards Jackson Powers-Johnson and Jordan Meredith were limited and did not practice, respectively. Both have been standouts this season and anchors for the Raiders' interior.
Powers-Johnson was thrown into the fire as a rookie and has played all over. He has made the most of it and looks to be a formidable player for years to come after being selected in the second-round by the Raiders. Meredith has been a pleasant surprise himself.
In the NFL, you play to win -- but the Raiders could use a loss if they want to climb back up the draft board. Their win against the Jaguars gave up the No. 1 overall pick and potentially quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Rookie running back Dylan Laube did not participate on Thursday, listed with an illness. A big name on the list was defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson, who was able to participate fully.
Chaisson was picked up this season after injuries ravaged the Raiders' defensive front and the former first-round pick of the Jaguars has seen a resurgence in his performance. In 13 appearances and four starts, Chaisson has notched four sacks and six tackles for loss.
The Saints might be without star veteran Alvin Kamara, who sustained a groin injury and did no participate. They will have wide receiver Chris Olave back, who is a dynamic deep threat.
The Raiders were able to hold teams to 15 and 14 points the past two games, and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is confident in his defense.
""It comes back to the pillars – effort, communication, discipline and take the ball," Graham said Thursday. "So, if we excel at those four fundamentals, in terms of our effort, in terms of running to the ball, not assuming anything, not assuming the play is over, making sure we tackle it down. Over communicating, making sure everybody's on the same page, discipline, eliminating the pre snap penalties, playing penalty free within the play, making sure we're doing our assignments; those all lead to positive things."
