BREAKING: Raiders Reveal First Week 7 Injury Report
The Las Vegas Raiders continue to recover from the injury bug that has plagued their team week after week.
Yet again, a vast number of players are on this week's injury report.
On Wednesday, the Raiders released the first injury report for their Week 7 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
Below are updates for each team:
Raiders updates
Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler is listed with a knee injury but was a full participant in the team's practice on Wednesday.
All-Pro defensive end Maxx Crosby, who's been dealing with an ankle injury, did not practice Wednesday.
Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, who missed Week 6 with a quad injury, did not participate in Wednesday's practice. HIs fellow linebacker, Kana'i Mauga (knee), also did not.
Wide receiver Tyriek McAllister, who returned to action in Week 6 after missing Week 5, was listed on the injury report with his shoulder injury but was a full participant Wednesday. His fellow wide receiver, Jakobi Meyers, who missed Week 6 with an ankle injury, also did not participate.
Raiders left tackle Kolton Miller is still dealing with knee/shoulder injuries and did not participate Wednesday. His fellow offensive tackle, Thayer Munford Jr. who has missed the Raiders' last three contests (knee/ankle), was a full participant.
Guard Dylan Parham, who is recovering from a foot injury, did not participate in Wednesday's practice. His fellow guard, Jackson Powers-Johnson (knee) was a full participant.
Raiders running back Zamir White, who has missed Las Vegas' last two contests with a groin injury, was limited Wednesday.
Defensive tackle John Jenkins and cornerback Jack Jones each have illnesses and did not participate in Wednesday's practice.
Rams updates
Rams offensive lineman Logan Bruss (knee) was a full participant in Los Angeles' Wednesday practice.
Wide receiver Jordan Whittington (shoulder), offensive lineman Joe Noteboom (ankle) and wide receiver Cooper Kupp (ankle) were all limited Wednesday.
Rams long snapper Alex Ward (illness) did not participate Wednesday.
