BREAKING: Raiders Sign Rookie Offensive Tackle to Practice Squad
The Las Vegas Raiders have been hit with a major early-season injury bug.
With each passing week, the injuries are piling up. This past weekend, it was safety Marcus Epps -- who we learned this week will miss the rest of the season -- and offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr.
Munford left Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers with a knee/ankle injury.
As these injuries mount, the Raiders have had to look at other options, both in and out of house.
On Wednesday, the club announced it has signed rookie offensive tackle Gottlieb Ayedze to the practice squad.
Ayedze signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent immediately after the 2024 NFL Draft. He was waived in July, added back in August and waived again as part of roster cuts.
The rookie lineman played his final collegiate season at Maryland, where he made 10 starts in the 2023 season. He helped lead an offensive line that played a major part in producing the best passing offense (278.9 yards per game) and fourth-best overall offense in the Big Ten (387.3 yards per game).
Ayedze was invited to the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl for his 2024 campaign.
Before transferring to Maryland, Ayedze played four years at Frostburg State. He started in all 11 games in 2022, his final season with the program, earning AFCA All-American First Team honors while also being named to the All-MEC First Team for the second straight year.
Should Munford sit against the Cleveland Browns this weekend, it's likely rookie tackle DJ Glaze, who took over for Munford against Carolina, would get the start in his place.
The addition of Ayedze is likely simply a matter of depth.
