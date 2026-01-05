The Las Vegas Raiders Are Officially on the Clock

After losing 10 consecutive games for the second successive season, the Las Vegas Raiders finished yet another losing season. The Raiders' 3-14 campaign confirmed that more changes are needed to turn things around in Las Vegas. The Raiders have plenty of needs.

Raiders Needs

The Raiders have more needs than they will likely be able to fill in one offseason. However, with the top pick in the NFL Draft and more cap space than nearly any other team in the National Football League, the Raiders are set up for success this offseason, they just have to make the right moves.

The first of those choices is what they will do with their head coaching position. Once that is figured out, it is officially time to develop a plan for the draft. The Raiders' most significant roster need is undoubtedly at quarterback. Las Vegas has searched for a competent signal caller for years.

Las Vegas has started seven different quarterbacks since the 2023-24 season. Some were paid a lot of money, only to fizzle out. Nearly all of them performed poorly with the Raiders ' subpar roster as their support. Now with the No. 1 pick in hand, the Raiders can finally address the position adequately.

Quarterback is undoubtedly the Raiders' most significant need. Quarterbacks drive the National Football League, and the Raiders have not had a competent one in many years. That is set to change this offseason, as the Raiders will likely draft either Fernando Mendoza or Dante Moore.

Moore has led Oregon to the College Football Playoffs and reportedly has all of the tools NFL teams like. He is set to be the second quarterback off the board, at worst during this draft. However, had he declared in another year's draft, he likely would not be rated as high among quarterbacks.

That alone is enough to eliminate him from the Raiders' consideration, as they cannot afford to spend the No. 1 pick on a quarterback that may not have been one of the top two or three quarterbacks had he came out in another draft.

Holding the No. 1 pick for only the second time in history, the Raiders need more than a maybe at signal-caller. The Raiders need more than a project-- not that Moore is a project, but the Raiders cannot afford to take a quarterback who has the questions that surround Moore.

The Raiders face a pivotal offseason with many questions, but who they should take with the No. pick is not debatable. With the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Raiders should select Fernando Mendoza from Indiana. It is Mendoza or bust. Draft him or trade the pick. It is that easy.

