How Raiders Rode to Victory on the Leg of Daniel Carlson

The Las Vegas Raiders snapped their 10-game losing streak on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas failed to get into the endzone, but they got close enough for Daniel Carlson to connect on all four of his field goal attempts, including his game-winner. Carlson's 60-yard field goal to win the game, was the longest of his career.

The Raiders won their third game of the season and did so without scoring a touchdown. This is quite the feat for the Raiders, who have struggled to score points this season. Their 14 points were still around their average points per game this season, but this time, they left victorious.

"I don't think about that too much, at least during the moment. For me, it's just about swinging the same swing every time, no matter the highs or lows or what the situation may be. Whether it's one point, three points, every point adds up. I try to do that, I'm human obviously, you are aware of the situations, the emotions, but I'm trying to stay even keel. For me, I'm just very grateful I get to do this for a living,” Carlson said.

“I had no idea I'd be - I'm just a failed soccer player, I just happened to turn into a football player. God has just been very gracious with my life and my journey, and I'm just super grateful for eight years here with the Raiders and getting to end it like that with my teammates, and a great note for coaches, the staff, everybody. It's just an awesome way to end."

The Raiders finally got a win after months of losing. Las Vegas' season comes to an end, but at least they ended on a high note.

"I guess it's better that we were putting in all the work and doing the right things than not doing that. But yeah, it was tough because results weren't coming, but sometimes that's life. I think it's a testament to the character of our coaches and our team, that we just kept putting our heads down, avoid all the drama, and just got to work,” Carlson said.

“I'm a big believer, same with my kicks, it's more about the process than it is the result. That's what you have control over. We just try to keep control over the process, do the right things hoping it adds up. Sometimes the kick goes in, sometimes it doesn't. But if you do the process well, it'll go in more than not."

