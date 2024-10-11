BREAKING: Raiders Tight End Michael Mayer Placed on Reserve/NFI
After missing the Las Vegas Raiders' last two contests, second-year tight end Michael Mayer has been placed on the reserve/non-football illness list, according to ESPN's Field Yates.
Mayer is dealing with a personal matter, which kept him out the last two games as well.
The 23-year-old tight end out of Notre Dame has made two starts in his three appearances so far this year, tallying 21 yards on just four receptions.
Mayer made 12 starts in 14 contests last year, his rookie season. He totaled 304 yards and two touchdowns on 27 receptions.
The Raiders selected Mayer in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. As was the case with rookie tight end Brock Bowers this year, Mayer was the best tight end to come out of his draft class.
Even with Bowers being added this past offseason, the two young tight ends shared snaps in Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy's 12-personnel offense.
This news serves as another blow to this Raiders roster, which has already taken some hits with defensive end Malcolm Koonce, safety Marcus Epps and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins on Injured/Reserve.
Mayer was one of the best tight ends in all of college football in his final two season at Notre Dame, having recorded a career-best 840 yards and seven touchdowns on 71 receptions in 2021 before posting 809 yards and nine touchdowns on 67 receptions the following year.
Mayer was named a finalist for the John Mackey Award that 2022 season, which is given annually to the nation's best tight end. The award would go to Bowers, who then won it again the following year.
