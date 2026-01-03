What the Raiders Must Keep in Mind for Week 18

The Las Vegas Raiders have one game left before they can wrap up this disastrous season. After starting out the season with a win against the New England Patriots, the Raiders have only managed to win one more time since then, and it was against a rookie quarterback with no supporting cast.

Safe to say that it's been a long season for Raider Nation . Week 18 carries a ton of significance for the Raiders' future, as a loss against the Kansas City Chiefs guarantees them the first overall pick. What's one matchup they have to be on the lookout for in Week 18?

Week 18 Preview

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Thomas Valentine writes for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article previewing the week ahead in the NFL for the final time this season. For the Raiders game against the Chiefs, Travis Kelce will likely play his final game in his NFL career in Allegiant Stadium. How will the Raiders shift their coverage in order to prevent the legend from going out with a bang?

"All eyes will be on tight end Travis Kelce (72.9 grade; 16th) in what could be his final contest in the NFL. Kelce has hinted at retirement after 13 seasons and will look to go out on a high note against the Raiders’ pass defense", said Valentine.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

This game will be a battle between the backup quarterbacks, as neither Patrick Mahomes nor Geno Smith will play. Chris Oladokun hasn't done a good job of getting Kelce the ball in Mahomes' place, but all week, they must be emphasizing Kelce in their game plan. Against a divisional rival and the worst team in the league, I can't imagine the Chiefs not wanting their all-time great player to cap off his career in style.

"Kelce caught three passes for 44 yards against the Raiders back in their 31-0 blowout win in Week 7, and will likely feature heavily in the offensive game plan. The Raiders’ 30.4 PFF coverage grade is dead last in the NFL".

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The thing is, the Raiders want to lose this game. They could prevent him from having over 100 yards and multiple scores if they key their linebackers on him and hit him hard. However, the first overall pick is on the line. The Raiders would do anything for a career like Kelce's in their franchise history, and that pick allows them to have a big chance at that.

All the Raiders have to do is think about how Fernando Mendoza just led his team to a dominant victory in the Rose Bowl, and realize there's too much at stake. Kelce may have his best game of the 2025 season against the Raiders, but which team will really come out on top?

