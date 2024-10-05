Broncos' Payton Speaks Highly of Raiders' Bowers
Sean Payton has had many great players in his 20 years as an NFL head coach. He knows potential when he sees it.
The Denver Broncos coach and his team are preparing to go up against a player he was high on in the draft process, Las Vegas Raiders rookie tight end Brock Bowers.
Payton knows the talent Bowers possesses, which says that much more when you consider the legends he's coached throughout his career.
"He's one of those joker tight ends that can move in space," Payton said this week. "You can see and feel his football I.Q. when you watch him play. He has exceptional hands. He's savvy. There aren't many players from Napa, California. I remember in the Combine interview just being surprised. He's definitely someone that can give you headaches."
Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reported back in the spring that Payton was a "big fan" of Bowers.
Ultimately, the Broncos decided to go with Bo Nix at pick No. 12 in the 2024 NFL Draft, as Denver was in need of a quarterback.
Had Nix not been there, the Broncos could have very well selected Bowers. But more than five months later, Denver is now preparing to contain the generational tight end.
Bowers has been a nightmare for opposing defenses so far this season. Most assumed he would be an All-Pro some day, but to already look like one through four games is something not many saw coming.
So far this season, Bowers has totaled 216 yards on 20 receptions, averaging 54 yards a game.
Against the Celeveland Browns hopwever, Bowers slowed down, posting just 19 yards on two receptions. As the season goes on, teams will start to find ways to figure him out. The Raiders have to combat that.
"I think just finding different ways to get him the ball, moving him around," said Raiders coach Antonio Pierce on Friday. "I think you've seen that with us now at fullback, tight end, the F position, maybe split out there at wide receiver, just moving him around. He's a weapon, right? I know he's a tight end, but he's a weapon. And wherever we can to get him the ball and create the matchups we want, that's better for us."
