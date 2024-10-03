Broncos Playmakers Raiders Need to Limit to Beat Denver
Antonio Pierce will lead the Las Vegas Raiders to Denver this upcoming Sunday with one goal in mind: improving the team's record to 3-2.
With an AFC West divisional matchup on the road looming, he knows that the team needs to contain some of the Denver Broncos' top weapons to accomplish that goal.
With many questions to go along with the future of this Raiders offense, one thing Raider Nation knows they can depend on is the efforts of its defense. The Silver and Black have a great mix of veterans and up-and-coming potential starts on this unit and Sunday will be another test for them to show the National Football League how good they can be.
It will start by limiting rookie quarterback Bo Nix. Nix started his season 0-2 but has responded well with back-to-back victories in his young career, highlighted by a point victory last week against the New York Jets. While only throwing one touchdown pass in four games, he has put points on the board with his feet rushing for two scores. Raiders linebackers and defensive linemen need to prepare for his mobility and limit plays where he decides to keep the ball for himself.
Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin have done a majority of the ball carrying when Nix does not take it himself. Together the two have combined for 215 of the team's 425 yards on the ground this season. Although it is a small sample size, the Broncos see potential when the ball is in their hands, and the Raiders' defense must stay true to their assignments to limit their production.
Courtland Sutton on the outside is the most explosive deep-threat option for this Broncos offense. It is very noticeable that the Broncos want to get him the ball as much as they can. He has been targeted 36 times this season, and the next closest player, is Josh Reynolds with 17. Jack Jones got benched in week four, but if Jones is in for the Raiders it should be a great match-up.
In regards to Denver's defense, Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy may need to scheme around Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton and cornerback Riley Moss. Singleton is the second leading tackler in the AFC West with 31 behind Raiders Robert Spillane, who has collected 44. Moss is second on the Broncos for tackles and continues to make plays with deflections and forcing fumbles.
Allowing early punts in the possession will also be beneficial for this Raiders team, as Broncos punter Riley Dixon is one of the league's best this season. Dixon is ranked third for pinning teams inside the 20. He has done so 11 times already this season. For the Raiders' offense to put points on the board, the fewest possessions starting backed up, the better.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.