Chiefs TE Postgame Remark Targeted at Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) suffered another brutal loss at home to AFC West rivals, Kansas City Chiefs. (7-0). They also received a fairly nasty postgame comment from Chiefs three-time Super Bowl champion tight end, Travis Kelce.
The Chiefs stayed undefeated at Allegiant Stadium, winning their fifth straight game in Las Vegas. As Kelce was leaving the field, he gave a few high fives, embraced in a hug, and said "We run this town, don't we?"
As frustrating and defeating as that comment may be for Raider fans, Kelce is not wrong.
The Raiders are 2-7 against the Chiefs since moving to Las Vegas and 0-5 at home against them. They have been outscored 289-189 in those nine matchups. If that is not dominance, it would be hard to determine what is.
The last time the Chiefs lost a football game was in Week 16 of the 2023 season, that was to the Raiders in Kansas City. Since then, they have rallied for a 13-game winning streak, including a second-straight Super Bowl victory.
This matchup is largely considered to be a rivalry but over the past several seasons, it has been anything but that. Head coach Antonio Pierce answered a question prior to last Sunday's loss and perfectly encapsulated the current mindset of the Raiders franchise within this rivalry.
"I go back to rivalries like this, to be a rivalry, it's got to be even. It's been one way and we were fortunate to win that game last year by the way we played," Pierce said. "When you look at the history of this game and over the last 10 years, it's been dominated by them, by the Chiefs. Just like I did last year and like I've been telling the team all week, this is a team that's on a 12-game winning streak, they're back-to-back defending champions, they dominate the division and until we go out there and do it consistently, you got to answer those questions."
This must be taken personally by not just the Raiders locker room but the entire organization. It is extremely disrespectful to have your city called out in this fashion even if Kelce was not at a podium or in front of his locker with cameras in his face.
Understanding the utter dominance that the Chiefs have had in the NFL over the past five seasons, is why Kelce is able to make boisterous comments such as those. They have reached four out of the last five Super Bowls and have won three of those. If you are winning, you can talk all you want.
The second matchup between these two teams will occur in Week 13 in Kansas City on a Friday night, just after Christmas. Head coach Antonio Pierce must use Kelce's comment as bulletin board material for that game and motivate his team to make a statement against one of the league's best.
Even though the game will not take place in their city, the Raiders must display some fire and show why Kelce cannot be allowed to make those comments.
