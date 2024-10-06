Crosby's Return Will Mean Everything to Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders received some good news ahead of their Week 5 matchup with the Denver Broncos.
Early Sunday morning (EST)/late Saturday night (PST), NFL insider Adam Schefter reported Raiders All-Pro defensive end will play in Sunday's matchup.
Crosby, who missed the first game of his NFL career last week with an ankle injury, was previously listed as "questionable" for this game.
Knowing Crosby, he has done everything he can to get back on the field for the Silver and Black. His return will be a major boost for the Raiders for a few reasons.
For one, Crosby is obviously one of the best defensive players in the league. His presence forces offensive coaches to change their entire game plans.
Second, this group of Raiders’ defensive ends played tremendous football when Crosby was absent last week. They stepped up as a collective unit, making the necessary plays to win the game.
Adding Crosby back into this group that has a newfound confidence raises their ceiling significantly.
While one or two defensive ends will see a decrease in snaps with Crosby back on the field, Coach Antonio Pierce should still handle the rotations correctly. Crosby may need to be on a snap count, although he would reject that notion.
This is a talented Broncos offensive line. Led by veteran left tackle Garett Bolles, Denver’s offensive line has allowed fewer than seven sacks collectively, which ranks in the top seven of the league.
Football games are won and lost in the trenches. The Raiders have won -- and lost -- games in the trenches this season.
They were run all over by the Los Angeles Chargers, they got after Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, they were gashed by the Carolina Panthers and they got after Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns.
This game will be a major test of the Raiders’ trench play. They should have some help if Crosby makes it back.
Will the Raiders’ defensive ends be able to maintain their level of play against a good Broncos offensive line?
Crosby may not be 100 percent in the game, but that has not stopped him before. Even if he isn’t, players like Charles Snowden and Janarius Robinson can step up if he's on limited snaps.
The Raiders will move to 3-2 if they defeat the Broncos. Getting Crosby back to make Bo Nix’s afternoon tough should help tremendously.
