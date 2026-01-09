Why the Raiders Must Hire an Offensive-Minded Head Coach

The Las Vegas Raiders are putting together the search committee once again for the second straight offseason, and they are going to be looking for a new head coach to lead this team in its future.

The Raiders are once again doing this because the regime from last season had one of the worst Raiders seasons in franchise history, with some calling it the worst one ever. That is not the message anyone wanted to send, and it left Raiders owner Mark Davis with no choice but to start all over.

The Raiders have started the process of finding that new head coach. They want the next head coach to be here for the long haul and make sure they are doing everything in their power to put the best product on the field and build this team from the ground up. Davis will let general manager John Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady lead the way in finding the club's next head coach. Those two have to come together and give the franchise the best head coach.

Raiders must hire offensive mind at head coach

One thing that has to be clear is that the Silver and Black must go with a head coach who is an offensive mind. That is because this offseason, they will also be getting their franchise quarterback with the first overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft.

You want that head coach and that quarterback to build that special relationship and be here for the long haul. You want your new head coach to be able to develop the quarterback and let him run the offense.

If the Raiders go the opposite route, they will have to bring in an offensive coordinator to build the offense around the quarterback, and if that offensive coordinator does well, other teams looking for head coaches in the future are going to want him. That could take away the play caller in the future for the Raiders and leave them to find another play caller. They want stability, and going with an offensive-minded head coach makes the most sense.

We see that happen with a lot of different teams, and it is not the same when they bring in a different play caller. It is hard to get a new system on the offensive side of the ball. That could be the difference between your team building up and being contenders in the future and staying in the same place.

