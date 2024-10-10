Crosby Staying Locked in for Raiders Despite Uneven Season
2024 has not been the NFL regular season the Las Vegas Raiders had hoped for.
Through five weeks, the Raiders are 2-3.
How did they get to that point?
A loss, a win, a loss, a win, and a loss. As up and down as it gets.
That type of season can shake a locker room and make things difficult to overcome. However, defensive end Maxx Crosby will not allow himself to fall victim to that.
As a captain and the heart and soul of the Raiders, Crosby is a leader and must help get the locker room in order. He hopes his teammates can come out the other side of this rough stretch as a better team.
Crosby spoke about keeping a level head through a tough start to the season on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Rush."
“I am process-driven,” Crosby said. “All year round, don’t skip a beat; meal prep, every little detail matters. So, that’s eight months lead-up until the season. So, I don’t prepare for five games. I prepare to be the best on the planet over 17 games and then some. For me, I’ve played four games in five weeks; I missed my first game that I ever have in my career; I’ve played two of them on a high ankle sprain, and two of them healthy. I didn’t expect that to happen; I didn’t know that was going to happen, but nobody gives a f---.”
Crosby knows not to take things to extremes, especially in a 17-game season.
“When I’m on the field, I’m expected to produce. My standard for myself is way higher than anybody, and I know I can be better. I know I’m getting better week by week, and even though I’m not 100 percent, I’m getting closer by the day, and I’m going to keep working through it, especially with losses and s--- like that. You can let it compile and start to get in your head and fall in the trap. Realistically, we’re 2-3. Everyone thinks the season is over, ‘blah, blah, blah, blow up the whole thing.’ I’m like, you can’t live in that world.”
With Crosby leading the way, the Raiders always have a chance to get their season back on track.
