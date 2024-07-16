Davante Adams is All in With the Raiders Despite All the Outside Noise
Since the release of the Netflix show "Receiver," a light has been shined on the frustrations Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams expressed last season.
Adams has been making headlines because his former quarterback Aaron Rodgers as well, as fans are speculating the two could team back up in the future.
Even though Adams keeps saying over and over again that he wants to stay with the Raiders and believes they could win, people continue to discuss a potential departure or not liking being in Vegas.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. discussed the matter in a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Davante wants to win," Carpenter said. "He wants to go out and get a Super Bowl. He wants to be able to play at the level he knows he could play. ... Davante wants to be here because he sees this team that is ready to be competitive now. That was the insight into the Raiders understanding I have tried to give you all offseason. ... They are building but not rebuilding. This Raiders team is loaded with talent. ... You got Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins. There are others who are the best in their position in the National Football League and both very young. He [Adams] is on board. He is not looking to change. He is all in on this. I do not see a scenario where he does not want to be here. That is how much he loves it. I am saying all this to put it into perspective of where I think it is with Davante Adams.
"I believe I am able to address Davante Adams with a level of credibility because I have reported accurately everything up to now. Again, I know he loves the organization. I know he wants to be here. I know that. He is an honorable man. He is extremely truthful. He is extremely honest. ... The one thing I want you to know about Davante Adams is he is genuine. He is real."
