Raiders Score Biggest Win in Years Despite Another Embarrassing Loss

The Raiders now have full control of the first overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft heading into the final week of the regular season.

The Las Vegas Raiders were back on the field at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, looking to stop their losing streak. The Raiders were taking on another team that was looking to stop their losing streak as well, the New York Giants.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) dives for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This was going to be a game that many were keeping a close eye on because it could determine the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. These two teams entered the game tied for the worst record in the National Football League.

First Half

The Raiders' defense came out firing and got a stop on the first possession of the game. The Raiders offense got the ball back could not do anything on their first drive as they went three and out.

The Raiders defense forced another stop, and the Raiders offense got going, and the drive looked promising, until Geno Smith threw another pick, and it was in the red zone. That was a back breaker for the Raiders. The Giants took advantage and scored a touchdown off the turnover.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a catch in the second half against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders offense was able to go back down the field but had to settle for a field goal to cut into the lead. The Giants then came back and scored another touchdown.

That has been the story of this game in the first half. The Giants were scoring touchdowns as the Raiders settled for a field goal. The Raiders once again did not have a great first half.

SECOND HALF

The Raiders got the ball to start the second half, but it was a quick four-play drive that resulted in a punt. The Giants then went on an 11-play drive, and the Raiders' defense held them to a field goal. The Raiders then went on their own long drive and finally scored a touchdown.

Smith found Tyler Lockett in the back of the end zone. But on the kick off, the Giants returned it 95 yards to close out the third quarter. Giants led 27-10 heading into the final quarter.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants guard Jon Runyan (76) and Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jamal Adams (33) react in the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

It was not a good fourth quarter for the Silver and Black. Smith threw his second pick of the game and was hurt on the play. The Raiders fell once again, 34-10.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss Week 17.