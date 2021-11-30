Gritty Raiders  Fighting Through and Never Giving Up

The Las Vegas Raiders win over the Dallas Cowboys as a result of what can happen when the team keeps fighting to execute plays.

The Las Vegas Raiders might have gone through a rough stretch in the middle of the season but they have been rewarded for not giving up.

It was definitely not a clean win against the Dallas Cowboys last Thursday, there were still plenty of penalties and mistakes, but to see the players never giving up and keep fighting through it all four quarters, plus overtime for the third time, showed that they can still make a run late in the season.

“It's huge, it's really easy to win football games and overlook some things and then, go on to the next week, and answer all the fun questions and all that kind of stuff,” Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said.

Things do seem to get easier after a Raiders win. Nobody likes to lose, and the team definitely did not like the negative attention that comes from losing.

“It's really hard, when nobody likes you, nobody cares for you. Nobody wants to text you before the game anymore. You know, those kinds of things. I’m not saying that happened to me, maybe it happened to some people,” Carr added.

The Raiders were criticized hard enough during their three-game losing streak and often questioned their effort on the field and the mental aspect of the game.

“I gave it my all just like I always do. We just executed better today,” Carr added.

The effort has not been an issue this season, but effort does not win games. The coaches and players have all said they lack execution and discipline, and against the Cowboys, they showed everyone their true colors.

“That’s why I believe that we can keep going and make it a good run,” Carr said.

The Raiders are 3-0 in overtime games this season, and they will continue to play as long as it takes to win the game.

