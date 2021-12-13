Raiders Feel Embarrassed After Causing Five Turnovers

The Las Vegas Raiders caused five turnovers that led to four Kansas City Chief touchdowns.

The Las Vegas Raiders locker room feels embarrassed after the blowout loss in Kansas City.

The Raiders turned the ball over on the very first offensive play of the game, and were down 7-0, before Patrick Mahomes hit the field.

“I think for me embarrassed, just on the way we came out we had a really good week of practice, one of the best that I’ve seen. And was dialed in, focused after the loss to Washington. We knew that we were trying to make this playoff run and for us to come out and put on a performance like we did, it's embarrassing to me,” Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright said.

The Chiefs turned three turnovers into touchdown drives and were up, 35-3, by the end of the first half.

“Obviously, I don’t have a lot of words for it. This was bad in all phases, no chance of winning a football game when you turn it over five times,” Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said.

“I think the last turnover going down, last drive it was probably a microcosm with how the whole game looked.”

As the game went on, the Raiders' defense started missing tackles, gave up explosive plays, and had too many penalties on third down that extended the drives for the Chiefs.

On offense, the receivers dropped several passes, the offensive line had problems protecting Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and they had trouble running the ball.

“Players have to look at themselves as players and then we'll make some adjustments, I'm sure this week as we get ready to go to Cleveland,” Bisaccia said.

The Raiders did not respond well after their turnovers and dug themselves deeper as the game went on.

They have a chance to turn the page and start fresh with their next opponent, the Cleveland Browns, on their Week 15 game on Saturday.

