Raiders QB Named of the Most Polarizing Players in the NFL

Raiders quarterback joins a list of players named as the most polarizing players in the NFL.

The Las Vegas Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr joins Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott and Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray as the most polarizing quarterbacks in the NFL.

According to Pro Football Focus, Prescott and Murray rank one and two, while Carr ranks as the third most polarizing quarterback in the NFL.

“Prescott is probably the most consistent of the bunch, and his overall grade over the last five years edges out both Carr and Murray. However, if we remove Prescott’s injury-shortened 2020 campaign, Carr and Murray have produced the three highest graded single seasons over that span,” noted PFF’s Seth Galina.

Carr was placed on Tier C, the mixed bag of quarterbacks that have half of the entire critics believing they are elite, while the other half believing the opposite, and apparently there is no in-between.

It seems as the start of every season, Carr polarizes the media and the fan base.

Many believe he can take the Raiders to glory while others believe his time in the franchise is up and needs a fresh start on another team.

Yet, Carr has been one of the most consistent quarterbacks in the NFL over the last seven seasons and despite putting up MVP-caliber numbers, he still continues to receive harsh criticism from all.

He finished the 2021 season completing 68 percent of his passes from the 428 completions that totaled 4804 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

He finished the season fourth for most passing yards in a season and led the Raiders to their first playoff berth in years.

In his eight seasons in the NFL, Carr has thrown for over 3,000 yards, including three 4,000 yard seasons the last three years.

His NFL Passer Rating has not fallen below an 87 since his rookie season (76.6) and his 52.4 QBR finished 14th last season.

The Raiders quarterback receives criticism every offseason and then goes on the field every gameday and proves them wrong.

If there’s anything we’ve learned from Carr over his career is that no matter where he is placed, he will go on the field as the best quarterback week after week.

There’s a reason why the franchise has stuck with him over all the coaching changes and why Carr is the franchises’ leader in completions made, passing yards and touchdowns.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @JAlvaradoNews