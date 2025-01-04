Did Arizona State Star RB Prove He is a Fit For Raiders?
The Las Vegas Raiders have work to do to improve their roster ahead of the 2025 season.
Part of that work includes improving the run game. While the offensive line strongly factors into how good a rushing offense is, finding a talented running back can be just as important.
The Raiders have been one of, if not the worst, rushing attacks in the NFL. Finding a dynamic back could bring them out of the basement of rushing rankings.
Texas vs. Arizona State was arguably the only exciting game of the College Football Playoff. While the Sun Devils ultimately fell in double overtime, running back Cam Skattebo captured the nation's heart with his excellent performance and fiery attitude.
Skattebo finished the game with 30 carries for 143 yards and two touchdowns. He also showed off his passing chops with a 42-yard strike for a score. The senior from Rio Linda, Calif., also caught the attention of many NFL scouts with his multi-faceted skill set.
Skattebo finished his 2024 season with 293 carries for 1,711 yards (second in the nation) and 21 touchdowns. He also caught 45 passes for 605 yards and three touchdowns.
The Sun Devils star has a unique skill set, but his competitive spirit could entice the Raiders. Skattebo vomited on the sideline, which he said helped spark a comeback.
Beyond just losing his breakfast, Skattebo plays with a non-stop motor and aggressive personality. That fits the mantra of toughness that Coach Antonio Pierce has tried to bring back to the organization.
Skattebo could be a natural fit in the Silver and Black.
Not only has he put up impressive numbers, but Skattebo is also capable of carrying the ball at a high volume. If the Raiders want to set the tone on the ground next season, they could rely on Skattebo to take a significant number of carries.
Skattebo is projected to be a fourth-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, he could have improved his stock after his great performances against the Longhorns and Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship Game.
If the Raiders want to find a running back in this draft, they may not need to look further than Skattebo. He has the talent to thrive at the next level, but more importantly, he has the right attitude to be a Raider.
