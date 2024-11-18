Did Referees Illegally Use Replay to Penalize the Raiders?
The Las Vegas Raiders lost their sixth game in a row, 34-19, to the Miami Dolphins. The Raiders looked arguably the best they had in any of their losses this season, as the offense played complementary football for one of the few times this season.
Still, it was not enough for the Raiders, as they eventually wore down against a much healthier Dolphins team. However, the game was tight until late in the third quarter.
While a single play usually does not determine a double-digit loss, a questionable moment late in the third quarter with the Dolphins raised many eyebrows.
With the Dolphins up by four and facing first and goal from the Raiders' four-yard line, the Dolphins were flagged for holding on the play. After referee John Hussey announced the holding call, an additional penalty was called on the play.
The Raiders were flagged for a facemask, offsetting the holding penalty. The holding penalty would have given the Dolphins first and goal from the 14-yard line. Instead, the two teams replayed the down, and the Dolphins would score a touchdown a few plays later.
When asked about the order in which the penalty was called, Hussey explained the mix up.
“I announced the holding penalty from one official,” Hussey said. “Two officials were talking to each other, and they were piecing it together. I think they both had a feeling or a sense that there was something on the play.
“So, they came together and were talking, and as I announced the holding penalty, they confirmed the fact that they had a facemask, threw the flag, and brought that to my attention. I just took the next step and did another announcement to include the facemask and offset both penalties.”
Hussey explained that there was nothing abnormal about the play, as he had announced the penalty. Still, the order of things does not make much sense.
“I don’t think it was assessed or stepped off because I had just announced it,” Hussey said. “The two officials were talking behind me, and I wasn’t sure what they were talking about. But it did not cause me any concern. It is just one of those plays where they each had a different angle, and they wanted to collectively talk to each other to get to that result.”
Hussey had a simple answer when asked if the referees’ call on the field was influenced by the replay on the big screen inside the stadium or the crowd’s reaction to it.
“No, we don’t officiate that way,” Hussey said.
The issue is not that the facemask was called, as a Raiders defender undoubtedly grabbed the ball carrier's facemask. However, the way the penalty was announced was questionable.
