Divine Deablo Will Be Crucial in Raiders' Mission to Take AFC West Crown
The Las Vegas Raiders' season opener is this Sunday when they travel to take on the Los Angeles Chargers.
53 players have earned the right to wear the Silver and Black and run onto SoFi Stadium.
Raiders Nation knows Week 1 is a big deal, and it is important to see the potential for the rest of the season. With optimism in certain positions and expectations in others, Raiders Fans know they can rely on certain players.
Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo is one of those players. Last season, Deablo finished with a career-high 106 total combined tackles in 15 games. He has proven that he can be an asset to the run game and help out the defensive line, while also being able to help in the pass coverage scheme and covering tight ends, running backs and slot wide receivers that run in his zone.
Deablo finished with a 60.2 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus. There is always room for improvement, but staying healthy and continuing to be an asset on this defense is essential, especially when it comes down to competing against AFC West teams.
Deablo missed two games last season but did not miss any divisional games. Last season the Raiders finished 4-2 when facing AFC West teams. It was highlighted by the 20-14 win vs the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium and the largest victory of the season vs the Chargers 63-21 in the middle of December.
Deablo had his best game in the Raiders' blowout win over the Chargers, finishing with a season-high 12 tackles. Although Deablo had an impressive 2023 campaign, some new physical adjustments might make him even better this season.
“Last year I felt too big, I put on a lot of muscle last year," Deablo said in training camp. "This year I kind of slimmed it back down so I can keep my speed, beat players to the ball."
That speed may be the difference between winning games throughout the season and winning important division games as well.
Starting in week one by keeping an eye on quarterback Justin Herbert when he extends plays out outside the pocket and other Chargers weapons like DJ Chark, J.K. Dobbins and Hayden Hurst to name a few. Outside linebackers have to be ready to make plays at all levels.
As the season moves forward, Deablo will have to make adjustments to that week's opponent. Kansas City Chiefs has high expectations with its offense, and the Denver Broncos are led by Bo Nix, who might be the biggest wildcard in the AFC West.
The bottom line is Raider Nation knows they can trust Deablo. He will make plays and be an anchor on this 2024 defense.
