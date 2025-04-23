Do the Raiders Like Dart Enough to Make Bold Move?
The Las Vegas Raiders have the immediate future at quarterback taken care of thanks to Geno Smith.
However, many believe they could end up making a bold move for a quarterback, whether it is mid-to-late in the 2025 NFL Draft. CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani believes it is possible for a team to trade back into the first round from the second round in order to grab Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.
Dart has plenty of talent, but there remain question-marks as to how he would translate to the NFL. As to the rumors that there may be teams willing to make a move for Dart, or Shedeur Sanders (should he fall), Dajani is buying it.
"I believe this is exactly what will happen on Thursday," he wrote. "Late in the first round, we are going to see a team like the Las Vegas Raiders, Giants or Browns trade up late in the first round and take a quarterback like Dart. Why? For one, all three of those teams are currently slated to select within the first five picks of Day 2, so they will be jockeying for Dart or Sanders if he drops. Also, keep in mind those first-round picks get the fifth-year options on their rookie contracts as well."
The Raiders have been linked to Dart since the 2024 season. He recently visited with Raiders.
Per a draft report from NFL.com's Lance Zierlein:
"Three-year SEC starter who saw improvement in play and production season after season. Dart has a stocky build and average physical attributes but good makeup and intangibles. He’s fairly accurate and rarely overcomplicates things for himself. He won’t strike anyone as a running quarterback, but he can find tough yards on the ground. He can make full-field reads but looks more comfortable grazing from the trough of the simple. He will need to work with better anticipation and decisiveness to win in tight windows as a pro. Teams might see physical and play similarities between Dart and Brock Purdy but such a pathway for Dart likely requires a balanced, ball-control passing attack that allows him to manage the game instead of driving it."