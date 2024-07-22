Evaluating How Raiders' OC Getsy Stacks Up Around AFC West
The Las Vegas Raiders are taking a new offensive approach this season, bringing in Luke Getsy as the offensive coordinator to call plays.
Getsy spent the last two seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears, engineering one of the best run games in the NFL in those years. Getsy will try to bring some of that rushing efficiency to Las Vegas, who struggled to run the football in 2023.
Getsy joins a fairly fresh group of play callers in the AFC West, all of whom are either new to their teams or have only been there for one season.
So, where does Getsy stack up with the offensive coordinators in his division? Let’s evaluate the other three in the AFC West and find out.
For this exercise, we will acknowledge the head coaches who call plays, including Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs and Sean Payton of the Denver Broncos. Still, we will focus on the offensive coordinators, the schemes they run, and their effectiveness.
First up are the defending champion Chiefs. As we mentioned, Reid calls the plays, but Matt Nagy is the offensive coordinator. Nagy takes over after a season as the team’s quarterbacks coach.
Nagy was previously the QB coach for the Chiefs before taking over as the head coach of the Bears. He could not recapture the Chiefs’ Magic in Chicago in his four years. Now, he is back in Kansas City.
Nagy is excellent at drawing up routes for his receivers, often putting them in advantageous positions to make plays. While the Chiefs do not run the ball much, they are effective.
The Chiefs will continue to be one of the best offenses in the league in 2024, and Nagy will set the table for Reid and the explosive playmakers.
The Los Angeles Chargers brought in Greg Roman to call the plays for Jim Harbaugh’s squad. Roman’s previous stop was with the Baltimore Ravens under Jim’s brother, John. He has spent several years with both Harbaughs throughout his coaching career.
Roman has been an offensive coordinator in the league for a long time. He is known as a coach who likes to run the football but has also utilized a West Coast scheme in the past, so there should be a fair balance in the Chargers’ offense.
The Chargers have an excellent young quarterback in Justin Herbert but few playmakers around him, so it should be interesting to see how Roman’s scheme can compensate for their lack of talent around their star.
Finally, as we mentioned, Payton is the Broncos’ play caller, but Joe Lombardi is their offensive coordinator. Lombardi and Payton have coached together for a long time, dating back to their days with the New Orleans Saints.
Lombardi’s offenses have always been pass-heavy. However, the Broncos did not throw the ball as much in 2023, ranking 28th in the league in passing attempts with just 513.
Lombardi likes to utilize motion from his playmakers in the passing game and uses a zone-blocking scheme in the run game.
In 2024, the Broncos will either have Zach Wilson or Bo Nix running the offense. Wilson has struggled in his NFL career to move the ball, while Nix is a rookie who thrived in Oregon’s scheme last season. Lombardi has some serious work to do to turn the Broncos into an offensive powerhouse.
In all, Getsy and the Raiders have a chance to be one of the better offenses in the AFC West. They won’t unseat the Chiefs, but they can certainly be better than the Broncos and Chargers, who have work to do to become good offenses.
