Exploring the Good, the Bad From Raiders' Season
Whether it is the offense, defense, coaches, or roster, the Las Vegas Raiders are not pointing fingers at one another. A once promising season is now all but over for the Silver and Black. How they will play out the rest of the season will tell us a lot about this Raiders team.
What were the things that went bad and wrong for the Raiders?
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about the bad and ugly for the Raiders this season on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"When you are the Raiders, and you are this young, which you have to be to be a team of success, you got to build your own guys, there can become a sense of panic," said Carpenter. "And then all of a sudden, okay, I do not want to develop anybody. We have to be on a quest for a win. This team knows they need wins. But they are also smart enough to understand, that we are not going to throw away the future because we desperately need a win in a season where the only thing a win is going to do is push them further down the draft board. They are not tanking. I am not implying that they are. But that is part of the ugly."
"The other one is you just fired three coaches. Clearly, there were mistakes in the hiring of some of the staff ... It is bad when you talk about there were some faulty, poor decisions made on hiring offensive staff that put this team behind the eight ball. That is just the reality. And so, when another team beats you, you can stomach it. You do not have to like it. You stomach it. But when you beat yourself, that hurts if you are a person of pride. And this is a locker room full of men of pride. In a good way, not a bad pride. And so that is really where you come up here and have to address the elephant in the room. Is this team was put behind the eight ball with some poor offensive hiring. And I think it hurts some players. I think it hurts some players confidence. And I think those are legitimate things you look at when you look at the bad."
