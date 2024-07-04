Former Raider Guard Reveals Who He Looked Up To
Former Oakland and Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Richie Incognito knows what it means to be a mentor.
Current defensive end Maxx Crosby looked up to Incognito when he entered the league. Incognito showed him how to be tough and relentless, traits we see in Crosby today.
But somebody had to be a mentor or an ‘OG’ to Incognito before he could be one for the next generation. Having mentors is helpful for young players as they learn the world of the NFL on and off the field.
Incognito joined Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush with Maxx Crosby, and talked about his mentors.
“Early on, it was a guy named Kyle Turley,” he said. “He was out of San Diego State, big tackle. He was forever known for throwing the helmet at midfield and stuff like that. So, he was in St. Louis before I got drafted there. When I got drafted there, they gave me his locker, they gave me his number, and he left all his heavy metal CDs in the bottom of my locker. So, it was like the passing of the torch. I got to know him and train with him in the offseason and pick his brain. He was a guy I always wanted to be.”
Incognito spent the first four seasons of his career with the St. Louis Rams. He said he was blessed to spend those years with a few talented players.
“Orlando Pace, big O-Pace out of Ohio State,” he said. “I was blessed enough to get drafted, play next to him. He was a hell of a player. I had Isaac Bruce, Torry Holt, those guys in early parts of my career. They were really influential for me. Isaac was real big on me about taking care of my body and playing with passion. Torry was more just like, ‘Don’t be a f—ing idiot, don’t f— this up.’”
Incognito looked up to the offensive linemen who played more than a decade in the league and wanted to fit that same mold.
“I had always wanted to come in and play as long as possible. I wanted to play until the wheels fell off, play as long as possible, so I looked at these guys, these 14, 15-year vets. I’m like, ‘If they can do it, I know I can do it.’”
Soon, maybe Crosby will inspire the next generation of football players to come through the NFL.
Click here to watch the full podcast episode with Incognito and Crosby.
