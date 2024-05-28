Former Raiders Guard Richie Incognito High on Rookie Jackson Powers-Johnson
Las Vegas Raiders rookie guard Jackson Powers-Johnson is one of the most highly anticipated first-year offensive lineman heading into the 2024 season.
The Raiders' second-round pick from this year's NFL Draft is expected to be a significant upgrade to Las Vegas' offensive line.
Powers-Johnson has already drawn some comparisons to former Raiders guard and four-time Pro Bowler Richie Incognito.
"I think the comparisons are great," Incognito said, per ESPN's Paul Gutierrez. "He carries himself like a bad ass. He's out there finishing plays. I think he's a great player. I really think that he's going to develop into a solid starter, a great starter ... he has the tenacity and he's out there giving great effort each and every play.
"He has good footwork. He works in the guys' bodies, and he knows how to lift defenders off the line of scrimmage. So, great kid, athletic kid, hard worker, and I really think the zone game that they'll run next year will fit his skill set."
Powers-Johnson told reporters in rookie minicamp that he takes pride in protecting the quarterback.
"I think there's no better honor or privilege than to protect somebody," he said. "You think about our armed forces, you think about our police, you think about all of them protecting us, that's what we get to do on the field. So, it's a humbling thing for me to do, and it's exciting as well."
Incognito shared his thoughts on the task of protecting the offensive playmakers.
"There's nothing sexy about what we do," he said. "We go to work every day with that blue-collar mindset, get our lunch pail and go to work. So that's what kind of motivates us -- protecting our quarterback, getting our running back into the end zone, get him a whole bunch of yards. That's where the offensive line hangs their hat. It's the little things.
"It's the little shots that the quarterback doesn't take, giving him the extra half-second to complete the ball down the field. And it's those things that set the tempo for the rest of the team, that pride, that camaraderie. ... He understands what the game's all about."
