Assessing the Raiders' Decision on Rob Leonard

The Las Vegas Raiders wasted no time filling their vacant coordinator positions.

A Look at a Raiders' Promotion

The Raiders have had little coaching stability over the past four seasons. However, Patrick Graham serving as the team's defensive coordinator for four seasons represented some. Graham's departure to the Pittsburgh Steelers left a void the Raiders decided to fill with a familiar face.

Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports recently ranked all of the offensive and defensive coordinator hires around the National Football League this offseason. He gave Las Vegas ' promotion of Rob Leonard to their vacant defensive coordinator position a 'B-' grade.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard with defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"A veteran NFL coach, this will be Leonard's first opportunity to serve as a defensive coordinator. Last year, with Leonard as the team's run game coordinator/defensive line coach, the Raiders finished second in the NFL in average yards per rush allowed (3.9) and third in tackles for loss (105).," DeArdo said.

"Perhaps more importantly, Leonard has built a strong rapport with the Raiders' best player, Maxx Crosby, who earned his fifth Pro Bowl nod last year while working alongside Leonard. Given the rumblings about Crosby's future, it makes sense for Kubiak to promote someone Crosby knows and trusts as the team's new defensive coordinator."

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sets his sights on Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

"All that said, I'm always leery when a first-time head coach hires a first-time coordinator on the side of the ball that isn't his expertise. Kubiak clearly believes Leonard is more than capable of getting the job done."

Although it is fair to have questions regarding Leonard, until the Raiders add to the defensive side of the roster and give Leonard time to work, it will be challenging to legitimately judge Las Vegas' decision to promote Leonard. None of the available candidates guarantees success.

Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts after a play during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Upon being named the Raiders' head coach, Kubiak explained what he was looking for in his defensive coordinator. Leonard has shown the ability to develop players on a positional basis; he will now be challenged with doing so on a larger scale.

“I think whoever that that coach is, it'll be really important that we establish a style of play, a physical style of play, and that's offense and defense. So, I'm just way more worried about how our guys play than opposed to the X's and O's of it all,” Kubiak said.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates his sacks of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) (not pictured) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

“That's part of our job as coaches is to scheme guys and help them be put in the best positions, but I want to make sure that we have a DC that is coaching effort first and technique and the guy that's going to rip into somebody if they're not finishing at practice, because that's what helps you win in February. It's not the X's and O's, they've got 17 games of tape on you. It's about how hard your guys play."

Follow us on: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. There, you can discuss what you think the Raiders can learn from the teams in the Super Bowl.

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We will not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.