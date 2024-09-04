Former Raiders QB Lands on Feet With New Home
Nathan Peterman's second stint as a Las Vegas Raiders was short-lived, as the veteran quarterback was released by the club just two weeks after being signed.
Yet again, Peterman has found a new home, though. On Tuesday, the Atlanta Falcons signed him to their practice squad, adding him to a quarterback room that includes Kirk Cousins and rookie Michael Penix Jr.
Peterman took the field in only one game for the Raiders this preseason, their finale against the San Francisco 49ers. He led the offense in the first half before quarterback Carter Bradley took over for the second. Peterman threw for 108 yards and a touchdown in the contest, the bulk of his passing having come on the Raiders' final possession of the first half when he helped lead a 10-play, 79-yard touchdown drive.
Peterman had previously spent three-plus seasons with the Raiders, playing in a mere two contests. Due to injury, he did not see action in the 2019 season and was solely a practice squad player for the Raiders in the 2018 season (the club initially signed him in late December 2018).
That stint had succeeded a two-year tenure with the Buffalo Bills, who selected Peterman in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
After his first go-around with the Silver and Black, Peterman spent three years with the Chicago Bears, with whom he made one start in five appearances. He spent this offseason with the New Orleans Saints before being released in early August before the Raiders added him later that month.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce had said the intention behind bringing in Peterman was to bring "more competition in the quarterback room.”
While Peterman's second stay with the Raiders didn't pan out, he was "thankful" for the chance he was given.
"A week ago, I got released, kind of went home and got a little time -- I got two daughters now -- so, got a little time with them," Peterman had told reporters shortly after the Raiders signed him last month. "But trying to stay in shape. You never know when your opportunity's coming next, and thankful for this one, for sure."
Peterman will have his next opportunity as a Falcon.
